Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2020 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 373,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,958. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after buying an additional 103,190 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

