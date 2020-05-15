Analyzing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. BancFirst pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 28.46% 13.06% 1.56% TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BancFirst and TCF Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 TCF Financial 0 2 10 1 2.92

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.01%. TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.99%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than TCF Financial.

Volatility and Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and TCF Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $473.89 million 2.19 $134.88 million $4.12 7.70 TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.21 $304.36 million $1.90 12.36

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. BancFirst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCF Financial beats BancFirst on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

