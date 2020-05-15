Analyzing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:RIOCF)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Net Lease and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 64.50%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 148.74%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 15.42% 2.93% 1.31% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 3.71 $46.48 million $1.85 6.86 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 233 properties, including 16 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.7 million square feet.

