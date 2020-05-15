Analyzing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) & FSB Bancorp (NYSE:FSBC)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and FSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 6.54% 5.87% 0.42% FSB Bancorp -3.42% -1.62% -0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HSBC and FSB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 1.78 $6.06 billion $3.90 6.29 FSB Bancorp $14.98 million 1.73 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HSBC and FSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 7 5 3 0 1.73 FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Summary

HSBC beats FSB Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

