Analyzing RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

GN STORE NORD A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN STORE NORD A/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GN STORE NORD A/ADR and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN STORE NORD A/ADR $1.68 billion 3.55 $196.57 million N/A N/A RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR $7.95 billion 0.66 $1.50 billion N/A N/A

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GN STORE NORD A/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares GN STORE NORD A/ADR and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN STORE NORD A/ADR 11.16% 28.13% 9.62% RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 12.53% 7.33% 0.64%

Risk and Volatility

GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR beats GN STORE NORD A/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It also provides FalCom, an intelligent communication solution for defense and security forces. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, and Blueparrott brand names. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees. It also provides investment banking services, which include advisory on bond issues, promissory notes, and private placements; arranging syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assisting clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations to companies, financial institutions, and the public sector. In addition, the company offers traditional payments products, such as SEPA and cross-border-payments; electronic banking and e-business services; and international cash pooling and individual one-off payment solutions to commercial customers and financial institutions. Further, it provides fund administration/custodian bank, fund services sales, and fund services brokerage services, as well as infrastructure securities services; group securities services to institutional clients, such as custodians, broker/dealers, and investment funds; and credit and preload cards. The company has 2,159 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

