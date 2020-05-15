Analyzing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TriNet Group alerts:

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Global Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Payments 1 2 28 0 2.87

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.95%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $193.69, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Global Payments.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.05% 48.47% 9.26% Global Payments 7.79% 6.46% 3.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 0.78 $212.00 million $2.90 15.39 Global Payments $4.91 billion 10.20 $430.61 million $5.86 28.59

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats TriNet Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions; and gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations in 32 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.