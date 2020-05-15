Anholt Investments Ltd. Buys 131,100 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 131,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $2,018,940.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 55,566 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $866,829.60.

On Monday, March 16th, Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 43,450 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $663,047.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 23,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $381,038.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 89,262 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42.

NYSE CODI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $4,661,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CODI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.