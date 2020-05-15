ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Director Thomas Edward Hamilton Buys 200,000 Shares

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 19,144,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,885,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

