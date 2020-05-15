ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 19,144,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,885,424. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

