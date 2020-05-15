ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $30,712.70 and $95.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 47.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

