ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $8,225,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $249.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. ANSYS has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

