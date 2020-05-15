Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

ATEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of ATEX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.65. 8,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,535. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. State Street Corp bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,976,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Anterix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anterix by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.