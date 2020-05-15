Apache (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apache (NYSE: APA) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $6.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $27.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/26/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $5.00.

3/20/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/17/2020 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Apache was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

APA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.76. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

