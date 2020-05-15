APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$23.08 during midday trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

