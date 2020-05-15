Aperio Group LLC Acquires 146,837 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,837 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Xerox worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Xerox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

