Aperio Group LLC Acquires 5,433 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 55.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 106,086 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 593.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

