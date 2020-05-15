Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,400 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amedisys worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.20.

AMED stock opened at $177.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.41. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $218.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

