Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Premier worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 22.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 253,912 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Premier by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.