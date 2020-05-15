Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.72 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

