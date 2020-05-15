Aperio Group LLC Buys 6,295 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,230,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $207,366,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,453 shares of company stock valued at $13,024,180 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

