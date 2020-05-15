Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $206.09 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

