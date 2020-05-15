Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,567 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of James Hardie Industries worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of JHX opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.61. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.22%. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

