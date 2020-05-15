Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,054 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Pearson worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 22.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pearson by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

PSO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.05. Pearson PLC has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. AlphaValue upgraded Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

