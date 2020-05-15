Aperio Group LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,482 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

