Aperio Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,341 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of Santander Consumer USA worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,642,000 after buying an additional 3,356,963 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,174,000 after buying an additional 733,016 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 433,196 shares during the period.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of SC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.