Aperio Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of Boston Beer worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $484.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $505.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.38.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total transaction of $666,831.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,038 shares of company stock valued at $46,436,998. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.