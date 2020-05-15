Aperio Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.16% of MAXIMUS worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

