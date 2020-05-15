Aperio Group LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $53,789.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

