Aperio Group LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $349.92 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.63 and its 200-day moving average is $352.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

