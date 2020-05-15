Aperio Group LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $932.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $966.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,457 shares of company stock worth $323,342,210. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

