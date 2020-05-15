Aperio Group LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

