Aperio Group LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:CHU opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.