Aperio Group LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,507 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of UGI worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of UGI by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UGI by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NYSE UGI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

