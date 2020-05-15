Aperio Group LLC Has $6.74 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 124.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.28. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

