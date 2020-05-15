Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $37.59 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

