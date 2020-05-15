Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

