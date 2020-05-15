Aperio Group LLC Purchases 10,730 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.17. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

