Aperio Group LLC Purchases 137,726 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,726 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

