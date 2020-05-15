Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,486 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after buying an additional 454,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,336,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,762,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,614,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

