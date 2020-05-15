Aperio Group LLC Purchases 6,056 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $147.06 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

