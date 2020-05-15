Aperio Group LLC Sells 217,973 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,973 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFC shares. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of LFC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

