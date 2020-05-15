Aperio Group LLC Sells 352,939 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 352,939 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 319,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 359,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

NYSE F opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.