Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Hess worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz bought 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

