Aperio Group LLC Sells 41,188 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Gold Fields worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Several analysts recently commented on GFI shares. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

