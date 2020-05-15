apM Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One apM Coin token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

apM Coin Token Profile

APM is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

