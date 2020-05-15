AppCoins Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $114,039.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.02008769 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00168823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

