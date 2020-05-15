Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

