Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,398. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

APDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

