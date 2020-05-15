Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

