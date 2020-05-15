Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,743,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,209. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

